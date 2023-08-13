Open Menu

Minister Of Islamic Affairs Receives Participants In Communication, Integration Conference

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance, Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, received Saturday several religious figures from different parts of the world.

Dr. Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh praised the participation of delegations from 85 countries worldwide in the conference, which aims to strengthen communication and integration links between the departments of religious affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms across the world, achieve the principles of moderation, and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

The delegations expressed their thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for the unremitting support being provided to all Muslims in the world.

