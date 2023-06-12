Minister of justice sponsors graduation of 1,000 trainees from SJTC

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani sponsored the graduation ceremony of about a thousand male and female graduates from The Saudi Judicial Training Center (SJTC), held in Riyadh today.

The number of graduates in the lawyers' qualification program for the bachelor's degree reached 479 males and 352 females, for the master's degree 85 males and 33 females, and for the diplomas twelve graduates, in addition to the graduation of the first group of 29 judicial assistants.

The ceremony included a review of the transformation journey of the SJTC in several areas of forensic and legal training, under governing standards for the preparation of specialized rehabilitation programs, the provision of continuous professional growth programs, the identification of training needs for the target groups, and the diversification of digital training and professional development tools and means.

The center also aims to support development studies in the field of qualifying judicial and legal cadres. The number of trainees during last year reached more than 120,000 trainees.