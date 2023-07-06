Minister of Sports attends opening of 15th Arab Sports Games in Algeria

Algiers, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :In the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of sports and President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, the Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ayman bin Abdulrahman inaugurated on Wednesday, the activities of 15th Arab Sports Games (Algeria 2023), which is being hosted by Algeria until July 15.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki conveyed sincere greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister to Algeria's leadership and people and their best wishes for more success to all Arab youth and athletes.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, head of the Saudi delegation to the Arab Sports Games, and several senior figures, ministers, and heads of Arab delegations participating in the competitions.

More than 2,200 athletes representing 22 Arab countries participate in the tournament.