UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Sports Meets IPC President In Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Minister of Sports meets IPC President in Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, the Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, met on Saturday in Berlin with the President of International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, on the sidelines of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation between the two sides, merging the Olympic and Paralympic Committees, and ways to develop Saudi Paralympic sports.

At the end of the meeting, Sports Minister gifted a souvenir to the President of the International Paralympic Committee.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki and Regional President and Managing Director of the middle East and North Africa region at the Special Olympics, Ayman Abdel-Wahab, discussed during their meeting yesterday ways to develop the Special Olympics in the Kingdom and the Middle East, and raising awareness about the importance of engaging people with intellectual disabilities in sports.

Related Topics

Africa World Sports Saudi Berlin Middle East Olympics

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

11 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

11 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.