Minister of Sports meets IPC President in Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, the Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, met on Saturday in Berlin with the President of International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, on the sidelines of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.

The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation between the two sides, merging the Olympic and Paralympic Committees, and ways to develop Saudi Paralympic sports.

At the end of the meeting, Sports Minister gifted a souvenir to the President of the International Paralympic Committee.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki and Regional President and Managing Director of the middle East and North Africa region at the Special Olympics, Ayman Abdel-Wahab, discussed during their meeting yesterday ways to develop the Special Olympics in the Kingdom and the Middle East, and raising awareness about the importance of engaging people with intellectual disabilities in sports.