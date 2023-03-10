Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives international president of MSF

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday received International President of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Christos Christou.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the MSF and discussed issues of common concern.