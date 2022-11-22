Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Heads Saudi Delegation to 2nd Saudi-Singaporean Committee Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser headed the Saudi side, which includes several representatives of Saudi ministries and public departments, to the 2nd Saudi-Singaporean Joint Committee Meeting, which is currently held in Singapore.

The committee's second session aims to strengthen economic relations and discuss ways of developing trade between the two countries . During the meeting, a number of topics and initiatives of common interest were discussed in the areas of transport, logistics and infrastructure, energy and industry, digital economy, investment and finance, and tourism and culture.

Al-Jasser participated in a discussion panel of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce in the presence of representatives of the private sector in the two countries, during which he stressed the importance of the private sector's role as a key driver for the development of the economy and trade, referring to several success stories through the presence of a number of Saudi and Singaporean companies in the two countries . Following the end of the committee's opening meeting, Al-Jasser and the accompanying delegation visited Changi International Airport and a port to have a firsthand look at Singapore's experience in the management of the airport and port and modern techniques used for this purpose.

The visits also included the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN) at the Nanyang Technological University. The minister also met his Singaporean counterpart on the sidelines of the meeting and signed two memorandums of understanding in the fields of air transport and the future of modern transport means.

Al-Jasser also met with second minister for education and foreign affairs, and the minister of sustainability and the environment.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, as per its National Transport and Logistics Strategy, aims to invest the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's distinctive strategic location, and instill its position among other countries as a global logistics hub for trade and economic movement of the three continents of Asia, Europe and Africa through implementing a package of major projects that can enable economic, vital and development sectors to develop the quality of life and services provided to beneficiaries, build on global expertise and modern technologies in the development and management of vital facilities such as airports, ports and railways.