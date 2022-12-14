Minister of transport, logistics meets BIE SG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics, met here on Tuesday with Secretary General (SG) of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes.

During the meeting, the Kingdom's readiness to host the World Expo 2030 in the field of transportation and logistics was confirmed.

They also discussed the existing and future initiatives and projects for the system in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.