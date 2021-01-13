Minister seeks report about cultural centres in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Wednesday sought a report regarding condition of cultural centres buildings in the province.

According to a spokesperson, a letter had been issued by the culture department to heads of the attached cultural bodies regarding building inspection of cultural halls, auditoriums and museums across the province.

The heads had been directed to submit a fitness report of the buildings in ten days.

Commenting on the matter, the minister said safety of audience and good ambiance of the cultural auditoriums must be in high priority. He added that the COVID-19 had badlyaffected cultural activities and he was hopeful to reopen cultural facilities with prescribedStandard Operating Procedures (SOPs).