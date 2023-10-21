Minister Shah stresses strong cultural ties between Pakistan, Korea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, emphasized the enduring cultural bonds between Pakistan and Korea during the Migrant Multicultural Festival (MAMF) 2023 in Changwon, South Korea, which is taking place from October 20 to 22. He highlighted the mutual respect and appreciation for each other's cultural values that both nations share.

"Our Cultural Art Troupe from Pakistan and the Korean Performance Team are here as both performers and envoys of our rich traditions and heritage," he stated. "I am delighted to be part of this special cultural concert, a highlight of the Migrant Multicultural Festival 2023 in the vibrant city of Changwon."

Jamal Shah explained that their performances would bring stories from their homelands, anecdotes of their people, and the essence of their traditions. Using the universal language of music and dance, they aim to intertwine the narratives of two distinguished nations, evoking emotions that transcend boundaries.

He expressed that this special event promises to be a captivating blend of traditional rhythms and melodies, uniting the cultures of Pakistan and Korea.

Jamal Shah also pointed out the long history of cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Korea, dating back hundreds of years. He mentioned the introduction of Buddhism and its traditions from Pakistan to the ancient Baekje Kingdom by Monk Maranantha almost two millennia ago.

In the spirit of reciprocity, he shared that a Korean Cultural and Art Troupe has been invited to visit and perform in Pakistan, further strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

He expressed his anticipation of their visit, providing an opportunity for the people of Pakistan to experience the rich traditions of art and culture from Korea, just as they were doing in Changwon. The Minister extended his appreciation to the organizers of MAMF, the City Government of Changwon, and all individuals and institutions that made the event possible, emphasizing how such platforms promote lasting friendship, harmony, understanding, and unity among nations.

MAMF is South Korea's largest cultural diversity festival, celebrating its 18th anniversary at Changwon Yongi Cultural Park and Seogsan Art Hall. Countries from all over Asia, including Pakistan, with their diverse cultures, heritage, and values, are participating in MAMF 2023.

Pakistan is leading MAMF 2023 with the theme "Pakistan Zindabad," meaning "Long Live Pakistan," presenting its cultural beauty and values through traditional clothing, accessories, Henna, traditional music like Dhol and anthems, as well as traditional dance performances like Bhangra, Dhamal, Luddi, and more.