Open Menu

Minister Shah Urges Heritage Channel To Preserve Pakistani Folk Literature

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Minister Shah urges heritage channel to preserve Pakistani folk literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah stressed the need to establish a heritage channel under the Culture Division to preserve and promote the collection of folk literature of Pakistani languages, especially children's folk literature.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the literary folklores collected during a recent National Conference on Children's Folk Literary Heritage at Pakistan academy of Letters, the Caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah stressed the importance of teaching children.

He pointed out that by introducing children to their environment and culture at a young age, they can make more informed and practical decisions in life.

During the meeting, the Advisory Committee for Children's Cultural Educational Content delved into the literary folklores collected at the two-day National Conference on Children's Folk Literary Heritage held at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) last month.

Jamal Shah said that the purpose of two-day conference was to collect and publish children's folk literature, proverbs, stories, songs and lullabies in the form of audio books.

He said that the National Heritage and Culture Division was diligently pursuing the project and with the cooperation of other institutions under the division, the project would be completed soon.

The meeting included the participation of Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Humaira Ahmed, Additional Secretary National education and Professional Training Junaid Akhlaq, Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture, and a representative from the Sir Memorial Trust, Hassan Raza. Additionally, the meeting was also attended by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Executive Director Lok Virsa and Director Iqbal Academy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Jamal Shah From

Recent Stories

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

28 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

54 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

1 hour ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

1 hour ago
Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

3 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous