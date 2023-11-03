Minister Shah urges heritage channel to preserve Pakistani folk literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah stressed the need to establish a heritage channel under the Culture Division to preserve and promote the collection of folk literature of Pakistani languages, especially children's folk literature.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the literary folklores collected during a recent National Conference on Children's Folk Literary Heritage at Pakistan academy of Letters, the Caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah stressed the importance of teaching children.

He pointed out that by introducing children to their environment and culture at a young age, they can make more informed and practical decisions in life.

During the meeting, the Advisory Committee for Children's Cultural Educational Content delved into the literary folklores collected at the two-day National Conference on Children's Folk Literary Heritage held at the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) last month.

Jamal Shah said that the purpose of two-day conference was to collect and publish children's folk literature, proverbs, stories, songs and lullabies in the form of audio books.

He said that the National Heritage and Culture Division was diligently pursuing the project and with the cooperation of other institutions under the division, the project would be completed soon.

The meeting included the participation of Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Humaira Ahmed, Additional Secretary National education and Professional Training Junaid Akhlaq, Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture, and a representative from the Sir Memorial Trust, Hassan Raza. Additionally, the meeting was also attended by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Executive Director Lok Virsa and Director Iqbal Academy.