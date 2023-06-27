Open Menu

Minister Talha Reviews Facilities At Mina Camp Office Of Pakistan Hajj Mission

Published June 27, 2023

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, visited the camp office of the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Mina and inspected the facilities provided for Pakistani pilgrims.

The minister visited various departments to assess the facilities and services provided for the pilgrims and also conducted meetings with the intending Hajj travellers.

The minister directed ministry officials to wholeheartedly devote themselves to serving intending pilgrims, prioritizing their needs and well-being.

During the visit, he issued directives to help Pakistani pilgrims in distress, ensuring their well-being and support throughout the pilgrimage.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani, Additional Secretary Syed Attaur Rehman and Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro were also present.

