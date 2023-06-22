Minister Talha stresses quality food services; warns consequences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood has cautioned catering companies about the severe repercussions they might encounter as a result of dissatisfaction from prospective Hajj pilgrims, while simultaneously declaring incentives for top performers within the sector.

During a meeting with representatives from 13 catering companies that supply three meals a day to intending Hajj pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme, in Makkah, he mentioned that he stays connected with the intending pilgrims.

He stated that his portal consistently forwards complaints to him about the food quality provided to the intending pilgrims.

The minister requested the caterers to ensure both the quality and quantity of food for the pilgrims.

He informed them that he and his team would conduct surprise inspections by sampling the food in separate buildings to assess its quality.

He stated that the quota allocation for catering companies providing poor-quality food would be reduced if there is no improvement.

He praised the food quality of certain caterers and cautioned others about their poor quality food.

Earlier, Director General Hajj, Abdul Wahab Soomro told representatives of catering companies that the Hajj mission was considering the possibility of obtaining buildings and caterers for a three-year period. This step was aimed at achieving better results and providing enhanced facilities.

After evaluating and collecting feedback from intending Hajj pilgrims, the quota for food companies demonstrating excellent performance will be increased in the next hajj.

Farooq Haider, the Chief Food Officer of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, presented a summary to the minister regarding the operations and evaluation of the catering companies responsible for supplying three meals a day to prospective pilgrims enrolled in the government Hajj scheme.