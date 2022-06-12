UrduPoint.com

Ministers Gather For High-stakes WTO Meet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Trade Organization gathers ministers in Geneva Sunday to tackle pressing issues including global food security threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, overfishing and equitable access to Covid vaccines.

With its first ministerial meeting in years, WTO faces pressure to finally eke out long-sought trade deals and show unity amid the still raging pandemic and an impending global hunger crisis.

Top of the agenda as the four-day meeting kicks off is the toll Russia's war in Ukraine -- traditionally a breadbasket that feeds hundreds of millions of people -- is having on food security.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc had been "working hard with all the members to prepare a multilateral food security package," slamming Russia for "using food and grain as a weapon of war".

The WTO is hoping to isolate criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine to the first day of talks, when many of the more than 100 ministers due to attend are expected to issue blistering statements.

But with many flatly refusing to negotiate directly with Moscow, there are fears the issue could bleed into the following days, when WTO wants to focus on nailing down long-elusive trade deals.

"There is a real risk that things could go off the rails next week," a Geneva-based diplomatic source said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Geneva Sunday All Unity Foods Limited Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

52 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

6 minutes ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

9 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

10 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

10 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.