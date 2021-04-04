Ministry dispatches work group to handle major traffic accident in east China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :China's Ministry of Public Security dispatched a work group to handle and conduct an on-the-ground investigation of a major traffic accident in east China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday.

At around 1 a.m.

Sunday, four vehicles collided on the Shenyang-Haikou expressway, leaving 11 dead and 19 injured.

Preliminary investigation shows that a truck suddenly crossed the fence lining the middle of the road and crashed into a passenger bus, causing the latter to overturn as well as the rear-end collision of another two trucks.

The cause of the accident is under further investigation, said the ministry.