Ministry establishes MCO in Mina to provide comprehensive pilgrims assistance, support

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has set up the Main Control Office (MCO) in Mina with the Primary objective of providing comprehensive assistance and facilitation to pilgrims.

The MCO serves as a centralized hub, offering a wide range of support services to ensure a seamless and convenient experience for pilgrims. By streamlining processes, addressing inquiries, and meeting pilgrims' needs effectively, the MCO aims to contribute to a successful and fulfilling pilgrimage journey.

To ensure the smooth flow of information and communication, an Information Cell has been set up within the MCO.

Additionally, a dedicated Lost and Found Cell has been established to help pilgrims retrieve any misplaced belongings. Monitoring Cell has been put in place to closely monitor and address any potential issues of the private Pilgrims.

Furthermore, various other specialized units, such as a Wheelchair Desk, have been established to cater to the specific needs of different groups of pilgrims. The establishment of these facilities reflects the ministry's commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience and providing a comfortable and hassle-free environment for all Pakistani pilgrims.