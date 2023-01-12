Ministry of Education and TPAC Launch "School Theater" Initiative in Cooperation with Australian Monash University

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Ministry of education's theater in Riyadh witnessed Wednesday the inauguration of the "school Theater" initiative, in partnership with the Theater & Performing Arts Commission (TPAC) and the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with Australia's Monash University.

The initiative aims to develop and empower a supportive system for national talents, to contribute to the creation of inspiring theatrical content, and to create new job opportunities in the theater and performing arts sector, by activating the culture of theater, enhancing its role in the development of emerging generations, and developing students' abilities and providing them with specialized skills in the theater field.

The initiative aims also at covering 19,647 public schools throughout the Kingdom, and training 25,540 male and female trainees to have a competition in which top 1000 plays will be honored, according to the time plan that TPAC divided into 5 time stages, extending to 27 months, starting from October 2022 to be concluded in December 2024, making it one of the most important national initiatives in the theater and performing arts sector.