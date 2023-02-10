UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Environment Launches Business Intelligence Indicators To Support Decision-making, Improve Data Quality

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Ministry of environment launches Business Intelligence Indicators to support decision-making, improve Data Quality

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :On the sidelines of the LEAP 23 conference, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti launched business intelligence indicators launched today, in the Saudi Digital pavilion to support decision-making and to improve the quality of data in the ministry's sectors.

The service targets leaders, decision-makers, individuals, the business sector, researchers and university students through digital indicators and statistics related to the environment, water and agriculture sectors. It works on issuing more than 150 dashboards that include over 600 graphs daily to support decision-making, providing about 800 open sets of data, and unifying data of more than 15 systems in one platform.

Related Topics

Business Water Agriculture Saudi

Recent Stories

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

1 hour ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

2 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

2 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

3 hours ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFFâ€™s ninth review: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.