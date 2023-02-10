Ministry of environment launches Business Intelligence Indicators to support decision-making, improve Data Quality

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :On the sidelines of the LEAP 23 conference, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti launched business intelligence indicators launched today, in the Saudi Digital pavilion to support decision-making and to improve the quality of data in the ministry's sectors.

The service targets leaders, decision-makers, individuals, the business sector, researchers and university students through digital indicators and statistics related to the environment, water and agriculture sectors. It works on issuing more than 150 dashboards that include over 600 graphs daily to support decision-making, providing about 800 open sets of data, and unifying data of more than 15 systems in one platform.