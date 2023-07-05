Open Menu

Ministry Of Hajj, Umrah Starts Issuing Electronic Visas For Umrah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Ministry of Hajj, Umrah starts issuing electronic visas for Umrah

Jeddah, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started issuing electronic visas for Umrah, as part of its efforts to enable more Muslims to come to the Kingdom to perform the Umrah rituals and facilitate its procedures for them. This comes along with raising the quality of Umrah services to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry stated that people who seek electronic visas can submit applications at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about, so they can arrive to the Kingdom by July 19th.

The Nusuk platform facilitates arrival procedures for all Muslims from worldwide to visit Makkah and Madinah, provides housing choices, residence and transportation services, in addition to an easy access to a package of enrichment information and interactive maps in several languages.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah previously announced, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, that holders of tourist visa from Gulf Cooperation Council of Arab states and holders of Schengen visa can book Umrah appointments via the Nusk application.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry also facilitates procedures for all holders of the different types of visas.

Facilities provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to the Umrah performers is a part of legislation development that is recently adopted, including: reducing the insurance fees for Umrah performers by 63% while maintaining the sustainability of health services for them, issuing the Umrah visa in less than 24 hours, and extending the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, with no health requirements.

The facilitated procedures of Umrah also permits for women performing the Umrah with no need of male guardian (mahram), while it includes the ability of Umrah performers to visit the unique sites of the Kingdom to learn about its cultural diversity, and enrich their religious and cultural experience.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Saudi Male Makkah July Visa Women Muslim All From Arab Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

14 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

14 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

14 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

14 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

14 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

14 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

14 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

14 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous