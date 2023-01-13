Ministry of Industry reviews details of Mining at Mining Exploration Opportunities Forum

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources held on Thursday evening the Mining Exploration Opportunities Forum on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the International Mining Conference (second edition) at Riyadh-based King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources revealed the details of 6 mining opportunities in the Kingdom to international and local investors, which the ministry had previously announced under the umbrella of the "Accelerated Exploration Program" initiative, and the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.

Details of the investment opportunities include a number of exploration licenses for "Rudainiyah" site, which has an area of more than 78 square kilometers, and includes deposits of zinc and silver ore, and "Umm Hadid" site, which has an area of more than 246 square kilometers, and includes large reserves of silver, lead, zinc and copper as well as "Mount Edsas" site, with an area of more than 121 square kilometers, and includes rich deposits of iron ore, and "Omq Well" site in Madinah, which has an area of more than 187 square kilometers, and includes deposits of copper and zinc ore, in addition to "Mount Al-Sahaiba" site in Asir region, which covers an area of more than 283 square kilometers, and includes deposits of zinc, lead, copper and iron, and "Muhdad" site, which covers an area of 139 square kilometers, and contains mineral deposits of copper, zinc, gold and lead ores.

The forum witnessed the participation of the best international companies in the field of mineral exploration and national investment companies interested in the mining sector, with the aim of supporting the establishment of strategic alliances between local and international companies, developing the competitive environment in the sector, as well as transferring the best technological expertise and stimulating opportunities for discovering new mines throughout the Kingdom.