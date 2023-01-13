Ministry of Interior concludes its participation in Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah

Jeddah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior's pavilion at Hajj Expo 2023 witnessed on its last day on Thursday evening, a large number of visitors, who were briefed on the most prominent services being provided by the Ministry to the pilgrims, performers of Umrah and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque.

The visitors to the pavilion were also briefed on the Ministry of Interior's initiatives within the program of serving the pilgrims, performers of Umrah and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque, since this program is considered one of the most important programs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The participation of the Ministry of Interior in a pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the conference comes to review the services of the sectors of the Ministry's Agency for Civil Status, the National Center for Security Operations, the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security, and "Absher", "Maidan" and "Banan" applications.

It is worth mentioning that Hajj Expo 2023 concluded here Thursday evening its activities and events after it lasted from the 9th to the 12th of January 2023.