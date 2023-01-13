UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Interior Concludes Its Participation In Hajj Expo 2023 In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Ministry of Interior concludes its participation in Hajj Expo 2023 in Jeddah

Jeddah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior's pavilion at Hajj Expo 2023 witnessed on its last day on Thursday evening, a large number of visitors, who were briefed on the most prominent services being provided by the Ministry to the pilgrims, performers of Umrah and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque.

The visitors to the pavilion were also briefed on the Ministry of Interior's initiatives within the program of serving the pilgrims, performers of Umrah and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque, since this program is considered one of the most important programs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The participation of the Ministry of Interior in a pavilion in the exhibition accompanying the conference comes to review the services of the sectors of the Ministry's Agency for Civil Status, the National Center for Security Operations, the General Directorate of Passports, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security, and "Absher", "Maidan" and "Banan" applications.

It is worth mentioning that Hajj Expo 2023 concluded here Thursday evening its activities and events after it lasted from the 9th to the 12th of January 2023.

Related Topics

Hajj Traffic Saudi Arabia January Mosque From

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

5 minutes ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

11 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.