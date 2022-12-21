Ministry of Interior Hosts Workshop on Combating Counterfeiting Gulf Currencies, Criminal Methods

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Assistant Secretariat for Security Affairs at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted a workshop on combating counterfeiting Gulf currencies and criminal methods on Monday and Tuesday, December 19-20, 2022, in implementation of a decision by the GCC ministers of interior during their 38th meeting in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

A number of specialists, security officials and experts from banks and central banks in the GCC countries participated in the workshop. -