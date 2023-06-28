Open Menu

Ministry Of Islamic Affairs: Pilgrims Arrived At Muzdalifah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced the successful arrival of all pilgrims at the holy site of Muzdalifah after descending from Mount Arafat in an orderly manner and amidst a concise plan and integrated services provided by concerned authorities in line with the directives of the Kingdom's leadership.

The ministry said that the entry and exit movements of pilgrims to the plains of Muzdalifah was smooth and sound, and they performed the Maghrib (sunset) and Isha (evening) prayers combined at the Al-Mishaar Al-Haram Mosque, following the Sunnah of the Prophet, in an atmosphere of tranquility and peace.

The ministry has prepared the Al-Mishaar Al-Haram Mosque in Muzdalifah, equipping it with air conditioning and a sterilization system, and furnishing it with luxurious carpets.

The ministry installed television screens inside the mosque that broadcast religious awareness-raising programs in various languages.

