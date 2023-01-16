Ministry of Justice enables Pre-action debt notices to reduce financial litigation

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has enabled sending pre-action debt notices through its Najiz.sa portal.

"The pre-action debt notice service enables the applicant to notify recipients of the amount that must be repaid within the statutory period.

If they fail to repay the amount owed, the applicant may file a collection lawsuit with the commercial court," the MoJ explained.

Catering to corporations, law firms and individuals in commercial transactions, the service seeks to reduce the influx of financial lawsuits and facilitate the debt notification process. To use the service, the client logs into the Najiz.sa portal, selects "judicial notification services," and sets the details for sending and payment.