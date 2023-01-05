Ministry of media launches Saudi "Konoz" initiative to document cultural richness

Riyadh, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of the Acting Minister of Media, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, the Ministry of Media launched the "Saudi Konoz" initiative, one of the initiatives of the human capacity development program.

Launching the imitative came during the final Media Excellence Award ceremony held at Abu Baker Salem Stage in Boulevard Riyadh City by the Ministry of Media Wednesday.

Konoz initiative aims to document the cultural richness and civilizational and intellectual contribution of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to highlight the success stories of the Saudi citizen at all levels by working with local companies to produce contents of the best international standards in the field of artistic production, to be directed to all groups.

Executive Director of Konoz initiative, Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ahmari stated that the official launch of the initiative comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and its interest in developing the production of local visual content, to reflect the treasures that the Kingdom abounds in from all sides, adding that the initiative completed a number of documentaries projects during the previous stage.

It is worth mentioning that Konoz initiative has published more than 6 movies during the last period, the most recent of which was the "Saudi Atlas" series, which aimed to highlight the aesthetics of the Kingdom's cities through short films that achieved great popularity on various platforms.