Ministry Of Media Launches VPC For Hajj Season

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Media launched the Virtual Press Center (VPC) for this year's Hajj season 2023 in an effort to provide a comprehensive coverage of the annual pilgrimage, to offer high-quality content, and to facilitate the work of reporters.

The center will work as an electronic platform that will be providing virtual services for government agencies and news outlets covering Hajj season.

The 900 registered reporters can benefit from the news reports, images, and videos downloaded on the platform and can participate in the virtual press conferences aired in several languages.

Reporters registered at the center can also submit their requests for interviews with officials, statistics on the Hajj season, or any inquiries.

The launch of VPC coincided with the Media Operations Room in Makkah starting its operations. The room is run by the Ministry of Media and other government agencies.

