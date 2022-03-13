UrduPoint.com

Minmetals Development Logs Robust Net Profit Growth In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Minmetals Development logs robust net profit growth in 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Minmetals Development Co., Ltd., a listed subsidiary company of mining giant China Minmetals Corporation(CMC), reported a 78.26-percent surge in net profit last year.

Net profit attributable to the parent company exceeded 479 million Yuan (about 75.66 million U.S.

Dollars) in 2021, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company's business revenues rose 29.99 percent to about 87.51 billion yuan in the reporting period, it said.

CMC is the country's largest metals and minerals group, which had recorded its highest-ever revenue in 2020 despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 and violent price swings in metals.

Related Topics

Business China Company Price Shanghai Stock Exchange 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

7 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

16 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

17 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

17 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>