Minneapolis police to be dismantled: city council

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The police department in the US city of Minneapolis will be dismantled and rebuilt, city councilors said late Sunday after the death in custody of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests about racism in law enforcement.

"We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe," Council President Lisa Bender told CNN.