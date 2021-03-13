UrduPoint.com
Minneapolis Reaches $27 Mn Settlement With Floyd Family

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Minneapolis reaches $27 mn settlement with Floyd family

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The family of George Floyd, the Black man who died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis, has reached a $27 million settlement with the Minnesota city, lawyers for the family announced Friday.

The settlement is the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history," the family lawyers said in a statement.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd's May 25 death. Three other officers also face charges.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

