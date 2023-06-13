UrduPoint.com

Minnows Central African Republic Share Spotlight With Giants Morocco

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Minnows Central African Republic share spotlight with giants Morocco

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Star-stacked Morocco and minnows Central African Republic (C.A.R.) are 111 places apart in the world rankings, but they will share the Africa Cup of Nations matchday five qualifying limelight this week.

While Morocco visit South Africa for a first competitive outing since their 2022 World Cup heroics, C.A.R. hope to beat Angola and reach the African finals for the first time.

Last December in Qatar, Morocco became the first African or Arab semi-finalists in the World Cup with a stunning group win over Belgium followed by knockout triumphs against Spain and Portugal.

But since losing out to Croatia for third place, the Atlas Lions have not had a competitive fixture because scheduled Cup of Nations opponents Zimbabwe were banned by FIFA.

Although Morocco and South Africa have secured the two Group K qualifying places at the expense of Liberia, the match in Johannesburg has triggered huge interest.

Soccer City stadium officials are predicting a 50,000 crowd after supporters reacted positively to the ticket price being reduced from 50 rand ($2.70/2.50 Euros) to 20.

Playing in front of a large crowd will mark a welcome change for Bafana Bafana, whose lacklustre displays in recent years have led to dwindling support.

Qatar heroes like goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Hakim Ziyech and forward Youssef en-Nesyri have been called up by Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

While these stars operate in top European leagues, no South African featured in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A or Bundesliga last season.

Forward Lyle Foster, a scorer when South Africa fell 2-1 in Morocco last year, has joined promoted Burnley and is set to play in the English top flight next season.

The Cup of Nations is 67 years old, but 10 countries, including C.A.R., have yet to qualify for the tournament.

Related Topics

Africa World Visit FIFA Qatar Liberia Johannesburg Price Spain Belgium Portugal South Africa Zimbabwe Croatia Morocco Central African Republic Angola December From Share Top Premier League Coach Arab

Recent Stories

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

5 minutes ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

12 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.