Minnows Central African Republic share spotlight with giants Morocco

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Star-stacked Morocco and minnows Central African Republic (C.A.R.) are 111 places apart in the world rankings, but they will share the Africa Cup of Nations matchday five qualifying limelight this week.

While Morocco visit South Africa for a first competitive outing since their 2022 World Cup heroics, C.A.R. hope to beat Angola and reach the African finals for the first time.

Last December in Qatar, Morocco became the first African or Arab semi-finalists in the World Cup with a stunning group win over Belgium followed by knockout triumphs against Spain and Portugal.

But since losing out to Croatia for third place, the Atlas Lions have not had a competitive fixture because scheduled Cup of Nations opponents Zimbabwe were banned by FIFA.

Although Morocco and South Africa have secured the two Group K qualifying places at the expense of Liberia, the match in Johannesburg has triggered huge interest.

Soccer City stadium officials are predicting a 50,000 crowd after supporters reacted positively to the ticket price being reduced from 50 rand ($2.70/2.50 Euros) to 20.

Playing in front of a large crowd will mark a welcome change for Bafana Bafana, whose lacklustre displays in recent years have led to dwindling support.

Qatar heroes like goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Hakim Ziyech and forward Youssef en-Nesyri have been called up by Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

While these stars operate in top European leagues, no South African featured in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A or Bundesliga last season.

Forward Lyle Foster, a scorer when South Africa fell 2-1 in Morocco last year, has joined promoted Burnley and is set to play in the English top flight next season.

The Cup of Nations is 67 years old, but 10 countries, including C.A.R., have yet to qualify for the tournament.