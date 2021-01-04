UrduPoint.com
Minnows Marine Find FA Cup Saviour In Ex-Liverpool Star Carragher

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Minnows Marine find FA Cup saviour in ex-Liverpool star Carragher

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stepped in to sponsor Marine for their eye-catching FA Cup third round home tie with Tottenham this weekend, the eighth tier club said on Monday Carragher's JC23 Foundation will sponsor the dugouts -- one of which will be occupied by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho -- and pre-match warm-up tops for Sunday's fixture at the Marine travel Arena.

The 2005 Champions League-winning centre-back lives in Crosby -- the coastal town in Merseyside where Marine are based -- and agreed to the deal after a previous sponsor pulled out.

Paul Leary, chairman of the Northern Premier League Division One outfit, said the club were delighted to be associated with Carragher's organisation.

Marine have won seven matches to reach the third round including beating League Two side Colchester United.

"We are indebted to Jamie and the JC23 Foundation for their support in this magical game for Marine," said Leary.

"The JC23 Foundation do magnificent work in helping young people not just in Liverpool but right across the world.

"We are proud to partner with them on this special occasion."Marine will also pocket £75,000 ($102,000) in broadcast revenue with the game being shown on live television.

The JC23 Foundation, set up by Carragher in 2009, helps more than 1,000 good causes for young people around the globe each year.

