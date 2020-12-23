Minorities enjoy full rights in Pakistan, says Mahindar Pal Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said on Wednesday that minorities were enjoying all rights and spending life as equal citizens in Pakistan.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony in line with upcoming Christmas organized by Peoples Prosperity Organization, he felicitated Christian community on upcoming Christmas celebrations and pledged to continue to work for all the people of South Punjab including the minorities.

He said that problems of minority communities were being resolved on priority. He said that government was making all out efforts for the welfare of minority communities which he added was worth following by rulers of other countries.

Allama Syed Mujahid Gardezi, Emanuel Akram, Father Safdar and others attended the ceremony that concluded with prayers for solidarity and well being of the country and the people.