Minorities Main Target Of Modi's Hindutva Ideology: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed concern over the "brutal and indiscriminate use of force" by the state on Indian Muslim students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"The Modi government continues to curb and undermine the rights of minorities in accordance with Hindutva Supremacist ideology," the foreign minister wrote in a tweet.

"Illegal annexation of Kashmir, Babari Masjid, Citizenship Amendment Bill which excludes Muslims are all targeted towards subjugation of minorities," he said.

Indian police baton-charged the protesting students along with use of tear gas, leaving scores injured.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.

