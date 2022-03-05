Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warne with a minute's silence Saturday as play resumed in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

"It's a sad way to start the day," the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.