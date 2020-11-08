UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mir Over The Moon As MotoGP Title Nears After Valencia Triumph

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mir over the moon as MotoGP title nears after Valencia triumph

Valencia, Spain, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's Joan Mir won Sunday's European MotoGP in Valencia on Sunday, his first victory in the premier category, to close in on the title after rival Fabio Quartararo crashed on the opening lap.

Mir took advantage of Quartararo's spill to widen his lead to 37 points with just two races left as compatriot Alex Rins ensured a one-two finish for Suzuki, the first for the Japanese manufacturer since 1982.

Frenchman Quartararo recovered to trail home in 14th but saw his championship hopes suffer a potentially fatal blow. He is level on 125 points with Rins after losing considerable ground on Mir, who is top on 162.

"I'm super happy. This (a victory) is what I was missing and it came at the perfect moment," said the 23-year-old Mir, the Moto3 champion in 2017.

Mir became the fifth first-time winner at MotoGP level this season and the ninth different rider to take the chequered flag in 12 races.

A podium finish for Mir on the same Ricardo Tormo circuit at next week's Valencia MotoGP would secure the title, ending the injured Marc Marquez's four-year dominance.

"We've had a very good weekend," said Mir.

"Now we need to be more intelligent than ever. Even with this victory the championship is not over, but I'm in a much better position than Friday. If I'm not able to fight for the win, scoring points will be enough.

" Pol Espargaro of KTM, who started the race on pole, came third ahead of Japan's Takaaki Nakagami of the Honda-LCR team.

Quartararo, who qualified outside the top 10 for the first time, slid off his Yamaha-SRT on the opening lap at the same turn as Aleix Espargaro, who never remounted after losing control of his bike.

While Rins led the first half of the race, Mir overhauled his fellow Spaniard and continued to stretch his advantage to finish over 0.6 seconds clear.

"I missed a gear and that cost me first place," said Rins, who stood on the podium for the fourth time in five races having overcome an injury that hampered him at the start of the season.

"I wanted to wait a bit to overtake him," said Mir. "But you never know when is the best time and I seized the opportunity. That was the key to victory." Italy's Marco Bezzecchi won the Moto2 race as Britain's Sam Lowes lost the championship lead after falling at the Valencia race track.

Kalex rider Enea Bastianini of Italy has now edged ahead of Lowes in the race for the world title with just two races remaining. He is on 184 points with Lowes on 178.

Spain's Raul Fernandez took his maiden win at the Moto3 level after championship leader Albert Arenas was disqualified for riding into the back of a rival.

Japan's Ai Ogura came third on the day to climb to second in the championship just three points adrift of Arenas.

Related Topics

Injured World Valencia Same Lead Italy Japan Sunday 2017 Suzuki Best Top Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

51 minutes ago

Record US election turnout: Continuing trend since ..

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.