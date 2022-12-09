UrduPoint.com

"Mirabilite Flowers" Blossom In North China Salt Lake

December 09, 2022

TAIYUAN, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Amid the recent drop in temperatures, crystal-like "flowers" have grown out of the surface of a salt lake known as "China's Dead Sea" in north China's Shanxi Province.

Taking various shapes such as snow lotus blooms, corals, and pine needles, these beautiful flowers are known as "mirabilite flowers" or "salt flowers," which are crystals transformed from sodium sulfate in cold weather.

Located in the city of Yuncheng, the salt lake covered in "mirabilite flowers" has attracted many tourists.

"It is not a scene that you can see very often. It only appears when the temperature is below minus 5 degrees Celsius," said local photographer Li Feng.

Covering an area of 132 square km, the lake is one of only three inland salt lakes in the world containing sodium sulfate. The amount of salt it contains is similar to that of the Dead Sea and allows humans to float on the lake. According to geologists, the lake was formed about 50 million years ago.

