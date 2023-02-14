KAHRAMANMARAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Miracles continue to happen as more survivors are pulled alive from rubble nine days after strong earthquakes devastated southern Türkiye last week.

Two brothers, Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and Baki Yeninar were rescued in Kahramanmaras, 198 hours after the deadly earthquakes. Muhammed Cafer Cetin, 18, was also rescued in Adiyaman province 198 hours after the quakes.

At least 31,643 people died in the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6. More than 80,000 others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.