Mirpur AJK Commemorates Youm-e-Ashur With Due Religious Reverence

Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Like rest of AJK, Youme Ashur was commemorated in Mirpur on Thursday with full religious respect to commemorate supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions for the cause of islam, righteousness and justice.

Four major Zuljinnah, Alam and Taziyaa processions were taken out in Mirpur city, Dadayal and other places in the district, which passed through their respective traditional routes and culminated at their respective destinations.

Main Taziyaa, Zuljinnnah and Alam procession—starting from Markazi Imambargah Sadat colony, and heavy contingents of police remained alert till the Zul'jinnah procession reached its destination. Every those entering into the Muharram procession was thoroughly checked by the volunteers of Imamia Youth wing.

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Badder Munir, ADC [G] Ch.

Haq Nawaz Superintendent Police Raja Azhar Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, DSP City Raja Nadeem Arif and other officers had made convoluted security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony during the events of Youm-e-Ashur.

Leading scholars of Shiat Muslims including Sayed Mahmood Hussain Bukhari, Vice President Tehreek e Islami Pakistan, Allama Syed Tanveer Hussain Shirazi, Supreme head of Anjuman-a-Imamia Mirpur, Syed Abu Talib Kazmi, Syed Qamar Ahmed, Agha Shabbar Hussain and other local leaders of the Shiat community, were prominent among others who led Alam, Zuljinnah and Tazia processions taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Sadaat Colony.

They added that his great sacrifice has given us the lesson that irrespective of the limited material resources and numbers, "the real power lies in the truthfulness of the objectives."

