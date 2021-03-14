Mirpur emerges atop covid-19 sufferers as pandemic claims 103 human lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 14 (APP):The lake district of Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sunday emerged atop the sufferers of the deadly pandemic of corona-virus facing casualties across the AJK State as the death toll rose to 103 so far.

"Death ratio in Mirpur district is alarming with continual high volume", said Mirpur Division Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb while talking to APP Sunday.

He said "due to non-serious conduct of the general public, repeated lockdowns in Mirpur did not pay in full".

Ch. Raqeeb advised the elderly people of over 60 years of age to refrain from getting out of their homes to avert the threat of killer pandemic attack – which, he warned, is at climax, unfortunately, in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher – where the overall positivity ratio swollen to 12.08 percent. It include 15.71 percent in Mirpur district, 8.70 percent in Kotli district and 8.23 percent in Bhimbher district, the commissioner said.

Unveiling the latest breakup of the deadly affects of the pandemic in AJK, Azad Jammu & Kashmir State Health Authorities confirmed that 65 more persons were tested positive during last 24 hours in the various parts of the state.

Fresh cases tested positive include 20 from Mirpur district, 13 from Kotli, 10 from Bhimber, 11 from Muzaffarabad, 8 from Poonch, and 3 from Bagh district.

A total of 610 suspects of coronavirus were tested in the AJK during last 24 hours.

A total of 133,007 persons were tested across the AJK, so far. Of these, "11,017" persons were found positive. Of these, "9926" persons have so far recovered and discharged from various health facilities / the state run hospitals.

At present, a total of 771 persons are under treatment in various public sector health facilities in the AJK state.

A total of 320 ill-fated persons have lost their lives since the pandemic spread with fluctuation across the AJK, so far. Those died of the deadly pandemic include 103 from Mirpur, 51 from Muzaffarabad, 34 from Kotli, 28 from Bhimber, 6 from Jhelum valley, 9 from Neelum valley, 50 from Poonch, 31 from Bagh, 5 from Haveli, and 6 from Sudhanoti district.

The state health authorities revealed that out of a total of 771 patients, 723 patients are providing with medicare in home isolation and rest of 48 patients receiving treatment in various AJK hospitals under the prevailing policy of the AJK government.