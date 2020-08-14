UrduPoint.com
Mirpur Hosts Grand National Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Town Hall Complex:

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Mirpur hosts grand National Flag hoisting ceremony at Town Hall Complex:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 14 (APP):In Mirpur grand national flag hoisting ceremony, to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan and Kashmir Solidarity Day, was held at the lush-green lawn of the City's town hall here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz Khan, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, City Administrator Tahir Mirza and District Council Chairman Muhammad Maalik hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the celebrations of the 74th independence Day of Pakistan, celebrated across the district with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Divisional Chief PID Mirpur Div. Javed Mallick, Chief Officer of the city Ch. Muhammad Yaseen and a large number of the citizens including leaders of all segments of the civil society attended the ceremony which was echoed with Zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Kashmir freedom struggle and solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of the strife-torn Indian held Jammu and Kashmir state.

A well uniformed contingent of AJK Police presented guard of honor besides saluting to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK on this occasion.

The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Mirpur on Friday with traditional national zeal and fervor with the renewal of the pledge by Kashmiris to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination to reach the ultimate destination in line with international norms and commitments (the UN resolutions) through deciding about their destiny through their free will and aspirations.

Airing their respective views to the media on this occasion, the city elders including father of the city – the Administrator Municipal Corporation Mirza Tahir and ex President AJKCCI Sohail Shujah Mujahid reiterated to continue all out efforts for the safety, progress, prosperity, sovereignty and defense of Pakistan and the valiant armed for forces of the country when needed.

The speakers felicitated the fellow country men – the entire Pakistani brethren on this historic day of exceptional national importance in the history of South East Asia when the Muslims of the subcontinent succeeded in getting their separate homeland – Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of father of the nation - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah this day 73 years ago.

The national flags of Pakistan and AJK were also hoisted on various private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations held special meetings to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi - e - Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

