Mirpur May Face Lockdown To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Mirpur may face lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Mirpur district authorities were seriously contemplating to impose lockdown in view of rapid COVID-19 outbreak in its prevailing second spell that have claimed a total of 160 human lives in the district.

Masses were advised by the health authorities to strictly adopt preventive measures, set by the medical advisory, to overcome the continual rising trend of the novel coronavirus in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Addressing joint news conference here on Friday Deputy Commissioner Bader Munir and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Saleem revealed that the continual spread of COVID-19 was causing increase in the casualties.

The two top officials of the district authorities continued that in view of the above alarming situation, the administration was reviewing all options including imposition of complete lockdown or smart lockdown to curtail the spread of pandemic in the district.

The DC revealed that a drive to raise awareness among the masses about terrible affects of pandemic and the self protection measures to avert threat has been launched across Mirpur district primarily under the spirit to successfully combat the ongoing second spell.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

