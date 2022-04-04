UrduPoint.com

Mirpur Police Unearths Fake Abduction Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Mirpur Police unearths fake abduction case

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ):In result of the untiring round-the-clock investigations on most modern lines, Mirpur police has succeeded in unearthing a famous fake case of abduction of two persons including a Kashmir-origin British nationality holder woman by recovering both of the allegedly kidnapped persons, said a police spokesman.

Disclosing this Deputy Inspector General Police Mirpur Division Dr. Khalid Chauhan and SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali told a news conference at the DIGP office here on Monday that it was reported on February 15 this year that two persons including a Kashmir-origin woman identified as Zahida Perveen (55) and her nephew identified as Malik Illayas son of Malik Mushtaq had been abducted from adjoining Islamgarh town while allegedly travelling to Dadayal town in Mirpur district.

The DIG Police Dr. Khalid Chauhan said that investigations was immediately launched into the incident through special police team headed by the SSP Kamran Ali, Inspector Naseer Ahmed, Sub Inspector Adeel and others who succeeded in unearthing the case by recovering a car ''Yaris'' , about 02 kilometer away of Islamgarh police station. Police found some broken bangles with some small blood stains from the said abandoned 'Yaris' car which, the later investigations proved it a fake abduction drama allegedly hatched by one Ghulam Murtaza, the husband of the British nationality-holder woman.

"On further probe it was proved that it was a fake exercise of abduction of the British lady Zahida Perveen and her nephew Illayas with the connivance of her husband Ghulam Murtaza and their other accomplices", SSP Kamran Ali told media on this occasion adding that a total of four accused involved in this fake abduction drama have so far been arrested by Mirpur police.

The SSP said while responding to a question that the accused hatched the abduction drama under the bogey of an alleged dispute of financial matters with someone residing in Dadayal. He underlined that preliminary investigations proved Ghulam Murtaza (a retired major) husband of the British nationality holder lady Zahid Perveen, as the potential character of the fake abduction drama.

The district police Chief Kamran Ali said that since the entire case was directly supervised by the DIG Police Dr. Khalid Chauhan round-the-clock, the police succeeded in unearthing the entire episode with realities.

"Police is after other accused allegedly involved in the case," he added.

Further investigations are in progress.

