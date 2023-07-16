Open Menu

Misery Deepens For Sudanese Civilians, As Conflict Hits 3-month Mark, UN Relief Chief Says

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Misery deepens for Sudanese civilians, as conflict hits 3-month mark, UN relief chief says

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The U.N. top humanitarian official has called on warring factions in Sudan to respect international law, protect civilians, and stop targeting relief and aid workers, as the conflict reached its three-month mark.

"For three months now, the people of Sudan have endured unspeakable suffering amid violence that is tearing their country apart," Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said in a statement released on Saturday.

"As the conflict enters its fourth month, the battle lines are hardening, making it ever more difficult to reach the millions of people who need urgent humanitarian assistance," he added.

More than 3 million people have been displaced due to the conflict both within Sudan and across its borders; the fighting, which broke out in mid-April has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people and injured over 12,000, according to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Health workers and facilities have also been attacked, severely limiting access for those in need, and with the onset of the rainy season, there is an increased risk of outbreaks of water- and vector-borne diseases, compounded by challenges in waste management and shortages of supplies.

Children are among the worst affected, with an estimated 13.6 million – roughly half the number remaining in Sudan – in urgent need of assistance.

Describing Sudan as "one of the world's most difficult places for humanitarian workers to operate," Griffiths emphasized the collaborative efforts of local organizations and international aid groups in delivering life-saving supplies.

However, that work cannot be carried out when relief workers themselves, are at risk.

"But we cannot work under the barrel of a gun. We cannot replenish stores of food, water and medicine if brazen looting of these stocks continues. We cannot deliver if our staff are prevented from reaching people in need." He underlined that ultimately, the suffering of Sudanese people will end only when the fighting stops, and called on the parties to the conflict to abide by the Declaration of Commitments they signed in Jeddah to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law.

Each day the fighting continues, the misery deepens for Sudanese civilians Drawing attention to the recent discovery of mass graves in West Darfur, Mr. Griffiths highlighted the fear of resurgence of ethnic killings in the region.

"Each day the fighting continues, the misery deepens for Sudanese civilians (…) We must all redouble our efforts to ensure that the conflict in Sudan does not spiral into a brutal and interminable civil war with grave consequences for the region," the UN official stressed.

"The people of Sudan cannot afford to wait," he added.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Water Jeddah Sudan Stocks All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

12 hours ago
 s

S

12 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

12 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

12 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

12 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

12 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

12 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

12 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous