Misk Strengthens Global Participation, Youth Dialogue At 2023 WEF, Davos

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk" continues its efforts to create empowerment opportunities for youth to address global challenges with their participation for the fifth year at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 16-20, 2023.

Misk will host the "Youth Majlis" under the theme of Generation Transformation. The Majlis provides a platform for forward-looking dialogue and serves as a catalyst to explore collaborative solutions to solve some of the world's most pressing issues – from inclusive economic growth to ambitious climate action; all in line with 2023 WEF global perspectives in Davos.

The return of the Youth Majlis is also an important step toward advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future. It comes after Misk's Youth Majlis welcomed more than 1,700 visitors from 42 countries, 14 heads of state and ministers, and 25 speakers during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in 2022.

Since its inception in 2011, Misk has enabled youth to represent the Kingdom in various international forums and programs to solve complex global challenges and actively participate in global citizenry. More than 280 students graduated from the Misk Fellowship Program to work on more than 40 projects dedicated to solving challenges related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Misk also celebrated its sixth edition of the Misk Global Forum, where it welcomed more than 28,000 participants from 64 countries.

The foundation invests in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia in education and entrepreneurship, culture, and the creative arts, with science and technology as supporting fields. The foundation pursues its goals by designing programs and partnering with local and global organizations in diverse fields through an array of incubators.

