UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miss Jamaica Crowned Miss World 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Miss Jamaica crowned Miss World 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Jamaican psychology student Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 Saturday at a ceremony in London, with Miss France and Miss India runners-up in the beauty pageant.

"To that little girl in St.

Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world - please believe in yourself," Singh, 23, tweeted.

"Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE," she wrote.

Singh was crowned by last year's winner, Mexican Vanessa Ponce de Leon.

Singh is the fourth Jamican to win the title. France's Ophely Mezino and India's Suman Rao were the runners-up.

Related Topics

India World France Student London Leon Ponce Jamaica 2019 All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

10 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

10 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.