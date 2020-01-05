UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missiles Hit Green Zone And Iraq Base Housing US Troops: Security Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Missiles hit Green Zone and Iraq base housing US troops: security sources

Baghdad, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Two mortar rounds hit the Iraqi capital's Green Zone Saturday and two rockets slammed into a base housing US troops, security sources said, a day after a deadly American strike.

The precision drone strike outside the Baghdad airport on Friday killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, top Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a clutch of other Iranian and Iraqi figures.

In Baghdad, mortar rounds on Saturday evening hit the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is based, security sources said.

The Iraqi military said that one projectile hit inside the zone, while another landed close to the enclave.

Sirens rang out at the US compound, sources there told AFP.

Related Topics

Drone Baghdad Top Airport Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

48 minutes ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

51 minutes ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

51 minutes ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Rockets Fired at Balad Military Base Hosting US Fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.