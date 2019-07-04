Missing Australian student in North Korea 'released'

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :An Australian citizen, who was detained in North Korea, has been released, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, local media reported.

Speaking at the parliament, Morrison said Alek Sigley has left the communist state, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Sigley, 29, who was living in North Korea, was reported missing by his friends last week. He was studying for a master's degree in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang since 2018.

"Sigley had been released," Morrison told the Australian lawmakers without any further details.

He, however, added that Sigley's release was secured through "discreet behind-the-scenes work" of Swedish officials.

Australia does not have any diplomat posted in Pyongyang and it carries out any such work through the embassy of Sweden.

"Alek is safe and well," the Australian premier said.

"We were advised that the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely," he added.

The release of Sigley was secured after Swedish diplomats met North Korean officials on Australia's behalf on Wednesday to discuss Mr Sigley's disappearance, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said.