Missing Cameroon journalist found dead: employer

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A popular Cameroon radio journalist who had been missing following what a media rights group called an abduction has been found dead, his employer said on Sunday.

"I went to Ebogo (15 kilometres north of Yaounde) early this morning where I saw and recognised the body of Martinez Zogo. The prosecutor's deputy was present and his wife was there to identify him," Amplitude FM radio told AFP.

The death was confirmed to AFP by a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Social media has been awash with posts following his disappearance and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had "condemned the brutal abduction of a journalist" and asked authorities to do everything to find him.

The presenter of a well-known daily programme, Embouteillage (Gridlock), had recently exposed alleged embezzlement in the government, citing sums and naming some top officials.

According to RSF. police in a suburb of the Cameroonian capital Yaounde heard a loud noise outside their police station and found Zogo's badly damaged car at around eight pm (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

"Police saw a black vehicle... driving off. They later came to realise this was an abduction."The Cameroon government said Saturday that Zogo was "neither at his home nor his place of work".