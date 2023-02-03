UrduPoint.com

'Mister Geopolitix': Global Affairs For The YouTube Generation

February 03, 2023

'Mister Geopolitix': Global affairs for the YouTube generation

Paris, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Donning khaki and adjusting the camera, 32-year-old French Youtuber Gildas Leprince becomes Mister Geopolitix, bringing foreign affairs to a younger crowd who might otherwise not be interested.

With almost 200,000 YouTube subscribers, mainly young viewers under the age of 35, Leprince dissects the thorniest diplomatic subjects of the day using analysis in a studio, interviewing experts and also reporting from the field.

Whether travelling with the French Army in Estonia, or shadowing a humanitarian, Mister Geopolitix is also present on Instagram and TikTok.

His most recent videos, often the result of painstaking reasearch and sometimes travelling, have included "Understanding the middle East in 30 Minutes" and a reportage on "NATO against Russia".

"Seventy percent of my community is between 18 to 35 years old," said Leprince, who styles himself as "Mister Geopolitix" online.

To attract an audience on YouTube more used to entertainment than geopolitics, he uses plenty of maps, while also slipping in references to shows like the Netflix series "Narcos".

"The visuals are amazing, and he's the only one who does field reporting," said Vincent Lievre, 23, who's been following the channel since 2017.

Then a law student, he discovered the YouTuber in his first video, titled "Who owns the sea?".

"I only cover a topic when I can bring added value. That's why I haven't tackled yet the war in Ukraine," said Leprince.

Although his audience is mainly male, Charlotte Wyn, 20, has been watching Mister Geopolitix videos for three years.

What she likes is that he doesn't push his personal views: "I can make my own opinion (and) it remains fun."

