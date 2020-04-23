Mistrust and black market flourish in Nigeria as virus spreads

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A black market in coronavirus test kits is flourishing in Nigeria, spurred in part by negligible faith in the country's health system to defeat an emerging threat.

Testing is a crucial weapon in combatting COVID-19. It not only identifies where the stealthy virus has invaded -- it also helps to prevent frontline workers, in health care and the economy, from falling sick in turn.

Every country is struggling to carry out sufficient testing, but in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, the situation is dire.

Just 7,100 tests have officially been carried out in a population of around 200 million people.

By comparison, neighbouring Ghana, which has a population of 30 million, has carried out 68,000 tests, while South Africa, with 58 million people, has conducted nearly 114,000.

Right now, Nigeria's 36 states have 12 official coronavirus labs, which together have a capacity to test 1,500 people per day.

"We have no idea of the status of propagation of COVID-19 in Nigeria," a representative of a private medical lab told AFP.

The lab is awaiting government approval to purchase thousands of test kits and a machine able to carry out several hundred tests per hour.

But "demand for these tests on the black market is off the scale, off the scale," the source said.

Lacking the equipment, the lab had to turn away a request from a foreign embassy to carry out tests for its citizens.

Nigeria's extreme need and its dextrous entrepreneurs have unsurprisingly combined to create an instant black market.

Aware of the danger that this represents, the government has warned Nigerians against fake do-it-yourself kits that are emerging online.