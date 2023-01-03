UrduPoint.com

Mitchell's Stunning 71 Points Leads Cavs, Lakers And Sixers Win

Published January 03, 2023

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored a stunning 71 points -- matching the eighth-most ever in an NBA game -- as the Cavaliers erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday.

Mitchell's performance was the highest single-game points total since Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the single-game scoring record with 100 for Philadelphia against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Mitchell became just the seventh player to score 70 or more points in a game.

He's the first Cavs player to have a 60-point regular-season game -- and he handed out 11 assists and grabbed eight rebounds to boot.

"First and foremost, my teammates," Mitchell said in an on-court interview after the game, during which he was cheered rapturously by Cavs fans.

"I know I scored 70 and all, but I wouldn't be here without them. We wouldn't be in this position without guys making crucial plays and that's the honest truth.

" The Bulls led by as many as 21 in the second quarter and by as many as 18 in the third.

The Cavs clawed back, however, and Mitchell forced overtime when he grabbed the rebound of his own intentionally missed free throw and drained an unlikely layup with three seconds remaining.

"We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the NBA," Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said.

Mitchell connected on 22 of 34 shots from the field, drilling seven three-pointers as he carried a Cavs team that was without star guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley.

DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points for the Bulls -- who never trailed in regulation.

Mitchell scored 13 points in overtime -- including the step-back three-pointer to open the extra session that put the Cavaliers up for the first time -- and for good.

"It's humbling," Mitchell said of putting himself among some of the game's greats. "Not only did I do that, I did it in an effort where we came back and won."

